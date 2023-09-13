Left Menu

Assam Governor launches 'Sarpanch Samvad' app

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 13-09-2023 17:20 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 16:46 IST
Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria has launched the 'Sarpanch Samvad' app, an official release said on Wednesday.

The launch ceremony, held at the Raj Bhavan, was attended by over 30 sarpanchs from different parts of the country.

Kataria said he was delighted to launch this initiative for the sarpanchs. ''It brings me immense joy to see the focus on empowering our grassroots leaders. Assam is fortunate to have a multitude of dedicated female leaders who have been tirelessly contributing to their communities,'' he said.

It is essential to emphasise that quality is an indispensable element for achieving success in these endeavours, the governor added.

The app has been developed by the Quality Council of India (QCI).

QCI chairperson Jaxay Shah said the objective of this initiative is to provide comprehensive support to sarpanchs and foster their growth as leaders.

''It is through their development that we have envisioned a prosperous future for our villages, marked by progress and advancement,'' he added. QCI secretary general Dr Ravi P Singh said as India ambitiously charts its trajectory towards becoming a US $5 trillion economy by 2025, the pivotal role of its villages, home to 65 per cent of its population, is critical. The app is aimed at connecting approximately 2.5 lakh sarpanchs across India, and serves as a holistic platform for networking, knowledge dissemination, and collaboration.

The app not only ensures a single platform for idea-sharing, but also reinforces QCI's commitment to empower grassroots leaders. The Quality Council of India, established in 1997 by the Government of India and the Indian industry, is the apex organisation responsible for establishing and operating the third-party national accreditation system, improving quality across sectors and advising the government and other stakeholders on matters concerning quality.

