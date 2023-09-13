"Pakistan trying to push terrorists across LoC, disturb peace in J-K”: Northern Army Commander amid encounters

Amid ongoing gunfights between the security forces and terrorists in the Rajouri and Kupwara districts of Jammu and Kashmir, Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Wednesday said Pakistan was trying to send radicalised gunmen from across the border to disturb peace in the Valley. Two terrorists were gunned down in the ongoing Rajouri encounter while a soldier also laid down his life on the line.

Kent, a dog from the Army's canine unit, also died shielding its handler from enemy fire. Speaking to media persons at the conclusion of the two day North Tech Symposium 2023 in Jammu, the Northern Army commander said, "Pakistan is upto its old tricks of sending terrorists across the border to disturb peace in Jammu and Kashmir. At a time when the Valley has set sights on welcoming 2.25 crore tourists this year, Pakistan is trying to unleash terror in the region yet again. However, we will not led Pakistan succeed in its nefarious designs."

He was reponding to questions on the gunning down of two terrorists in the ongoing encounter that broke out in the Narla area of Rajouri district on Tuesday. Officials said earlier on Wednesday that one more terrorist were killed in the Rajouri gunfight.

"Second terrorist has been gunned down in the ongoing encounter in Narla area of Rajouri," Mukesh Singh, additional director general of police (ADGP), Jammu, said. A top police official had on Tuesday said one terrorist was gunned down and a soldier lost his life in the ongoing encounter in Narla area. Three security personnel, including a Special Police Officer (SPO), also sustained injuries in the exchange of fire.

"One terrorist neutralised; One Army jawan lost his life, three others including one police SPO injured in the ensuing encounter in Rajouri district," ADGP, Jammu said in a statement on Tuesday. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, another encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the the Kukernag area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, according to Kashmir Police Zone.

"Some officers from the Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police were injured in the trading of fire with the terrorists," a police officer said. (ANI)

