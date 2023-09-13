Forest Corporation employees to get 3 pc DA: CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday approved a three per cent dearness allowance to the employees of the Forest Corporation from January 1, 2022.

Presiding over the 213th meeting of the Board of Directors, Himachal Pradesh State Forest Development Corporation, Sukhu also approved to regularise the services of the eligible employees of the corporation, who have completed four years of service as daily wagers. The Board decided to give a bonus to the employees of the corporation for the year 2022-23, which will benefit about 253 employees, a statement issued on Wednesday said.

The chief minister said the state government would extend full cooperation to strengthen the Forest Corporation to make it a self-reliant and profitable organisation. He said that 100 Van Mitras will be recruited in the Forest Corporation to mitigate the problem of shortage of staff.

Sukhu asked the Forest Corporation to submit a report to address the problems related to the extraction of resin from the pine trees and its transportation outside the state from the private land to facilitate farmers, besides enhancing the revenue to the state exchequer. He emphasised the need to incorporate the latest technology in the extraction and processing of forest produce including resin.

The chief minister said the corporation should digitise its functioning and develop a portal to provide quick information to the people regarding fuel wood, timber, resin and other forest products available with it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)