The QCI launched the Sarpanch Samvaad as an initiative aimed at connecting approximately 2.5 lakh Sarpanchs across India, which serves as a holistic platform for networking, knowledge dissemination, and collaboration. 

ANI | Updated: 13-09-2023 22:55 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 22:55 IST
Assam Governor unveils ‘Sarpanch Samvaad’ mobile app
Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria unveiled 'Sarpanch Samvaad', a mobile application app of the Quality Council of India (QCI), in Raj Bhavan in Guwahati on Wednesday. The QCI launched the Sarpanch Samvaad as an initiative aimed at connecting approximately 2.5 lakh Sarpanchs across India, which serves as a holistic platform for networking, knowledge dissemination, and collaboration.

Through this initiative, Sarpanchs can spotlight developmental activities in their villages, learn about best practices, and foster connections nationwide. Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said, "I am delighted to see the app which is a great initiative for the Sarpanchs. It brings me immense joy to see the focus on empowering our grassroots leaders".

He said that Assam has a multitude of dedicated female leaders who have been tirelessly contributing to the development of their communities. The Governor also said that the Sarpanch Samvaad initiative will also propel the villages of India to the forefront of its growth trajectory and realize Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of making India, a developed nation by 2047.

It may be mentioned that the Quality Council of India, established in 1997 by the Government of India and the Indian industry, is the apex organization in India responsible for establishing and operating the third-party national accreditation system, improving quality across sectors, and advising the government and other stakeholders on all matters concerning quality. It has established constituent Boards that offer accreditation in respective areas - such as NABL for labs and NABH for hospitals, NABCB for certification and inspection bodies, and NABET for education and training. Its National Board for Quality Promotion is responsible for running the national quality campaign. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

