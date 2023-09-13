Left Menu

Teacher stripped, thrashed for molesting minor student in MP's Indore

According to officials, the incident took place under Tukoganj police station limits on Wednesday morning and later the group handed over the accused teacher to the police. 

ANI | Updated: 13-09-2023 23:53 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 23:53 IST
Tukoganj police station in charge Jitendra Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A private coaching institute teacher was stripped naked and thrashed by a group of people for allegedly molesting a minor student studying at the institute in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, police said on Wednesday. According to officials, the incident took place under Tukoganj police station limits on Wednesday morning and later the group handed over the accused teacher to the police.

Tukoganj police station in-charge Jitendra Yadav told ANI, "A minor girl who has been preparing for NEET, used to study at the coaching institute. One of the teachers at the institute, identified as Vivek, called her to a cafe and touched her inappropriately. While another teacher Shailendra also threatened the minor." Acting on the victim's complaint, a case has been registered against both the accused teachers under IPC section 354 and the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) act, he said.

"Besides, we are also taking action against those who brought the accused teacher Shailendra to the police station after stripping and thrashing him," Yadav added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

