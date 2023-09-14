Aircraft carrying 8 skids off at Mumbai airport, no casualties reported

A VSR Ventures Learjet 45 aircraft VT-DBL on a flight from Visakhapatnam to Mumbai was involved in runway excursion (veer off) while landing on runway 27 at Mumbai airport, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Thursday. DGCA said that there were 6 passengers and 2 crew members on board.

No casualties have been reported. "VSR Ventures Learjet 45 aircraft VT-DBL operating flight from Visakhapatnam to Mumbai was involved in runway excursion (veer off) while landing on runway 27 at Mumbai airport. There were 6 passengers and 2 crew members on board. Visibility was 700m with heavy rain. No casualties reported as of now," an official statement said.

Airport Duty Officer said that due to the heavy rains aircraft skidded off the runway and crashed thereafter at the Domestic Airport. According to officials, three people were injured and taken to hospital.

The runway has been temporarily closed due to the incident forcing diversion of flights. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

