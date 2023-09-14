Left Menu

Ukraine says extension of food trade restrictions from Sept. 15 would be illegal

Updated: 14-09-2023 18:56 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 18:25 IST
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's foreign ministry said on Thursday that any decision by European states to extend import restrictions on Ukrainian food from Sept. 15 would be illegal and harm common economic interests.

Restrictions imposed by the European Union in May allowed Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia to ban domestic sales of Ukrainian wheat, maize, rapeseed and sunflower seeds, while permitting transit of such cargoes for export elsewhere.

The restrictions, designed to ease excess supply, are due to expire on Friday.

