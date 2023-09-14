Curb production & sale of illegal liquor, recover tax arrears, K'taka CM to officials

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday directed officials of the Excise department to curb production and sale of illegal liquor besides taking steps to prevent it from being smuggled into the state.

He also instructed officials to recover tax arrears and achieve the target set in tax collection, while reviewing the progress of the Excise department at 'Vidhana Soudha' here.

''The enforcement agencies should keep a close watch on the illegal liquor movement in the border areas of the state, especially from Goa. The production and sale of illegal liquor adversely affects the income and health of the poor,'' Siddaramaiah said.

Noting that the production and sale of illegal liquor should be checked, he said vigilance forces should be alert at all places. Suggesting that Home Guards be stationed at check posts of border areas, he asked officials to submit proposals to strengthen home guards services.

The CM also directed Deputy Commissioners to give priority to increase revenue collection.

The revenue collection target of the department for the current year is Rs 36,000 crores and the growth rate of tax collection is pegged at 5.31 per cent, he said, adding all officers should work hard to achieve the set goals.

A separate meeting to discuss the reform measures in the Excise Department will be held, he added.

