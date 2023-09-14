Left Menu

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray to visit Aurangabad and Nashik to interact with farmers

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 14-09-2023 19:03 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 19:03 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray will visit Aurangabad and Nashik over two days from Friday and interact with farmers, Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council Ambadas Danve said.

Making the announcement on X, Danve said Thackeray will meet farmers in Nipani and Lohgaon in Paithan taluka as well as in Gurudhanora and Muddesh Wadgaon in Gangapur taluka in Aurangabad.

His Nashik tour will comprise visits to Bhendali, Vadangali and Sakur villages of Niphad, Sinnar and Igatpuri talukas, Danve added.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has been claiming that farmers in the state were in distress due to the long rain break in August but the Eknath Shinde government was not providing them relief.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

