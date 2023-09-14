Delhi LG VK Saxena to launch VCIMS portal on September 21

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena will launch the Vigilance Complaint Information Management System (VCIMS) portal at Raj Niwas on September 21, an official statement issued by the LG office said on Thursday. Delhi LG office said that the online portal will help in speedy action with transparency and secrecy in dealing with and monitoring complaints on corruption.

"After launch of the portal, the complaints against corruption received in physical form will not be accepted/taken cognizance of," an official statement said. "In the VCIMS portal, the anonymous/pseudonymous complaints will be reduced to virtually zero, the platform will be faceless and there will be no requirement of any physical interface of the complainant with any officer at any level and since the identity of the complainant will be masked, there shall be no requirement of physical verification of complainant's identity," it added.

The portal also has features for lodging complaints against high officials by maintaining secrecy and adequate safeguards are there in dealing with such complaints. "The decision to launch the anti-corruption portal has been taken after ensuring all safeguards and obtaining requisite permissions from all authorities including MEITY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) etc.," the statement mentioned.

LG office said that to ensure that only genuine complaints are filed on the Portal, the complainants will compulsorily have to submit an e-undertaking and he/she can be prosecuted under sections 182 of IPC for giving false information to public servants. "Two training sessions have already been conducted for HODs of various departments of Delhi Government before the launch of the Portal," the statement said. The move comes following LG's intervention in a meeting to review the handling/disposal of complaints against corruption, held in May this year.

"Further, the issue of tracking the complaint by approaching the complainant as well as blackmailing by the complainant of scrupulous/right-minded officials will be a thing of the past with the operation of the VCIMS portal which will also help in taking real-time action, especially on trap related complaints and the corrupt will be able to be caught red-handed," an official statement said. Earlier Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) had already launched such online complaint management portal, which has a similar provision for the registration of complainants at the initial stage, and the same had been inordinately pending in GNCTD. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)