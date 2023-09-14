FSSAI introduces Hindi version of FoSCoS portal to enhance user experience

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has taken a significant leap towards enhancing user experience and accessibility with the launch of the Food Safety Compliance System (FoSCoS) portal in Hindi. This is an important step towards enhancing business operational efficiency in the food industry. This initiative by FSSAI comes at a time when the nation is celebrating Hindi Diwas on September 14th. This further highlights the Government's commitment towards ensuring business facilitation.

Since its nationwide launch in 2020, FoSCoS has emerged as a single access point for food businesses and regulatory authorities across the country, streamlining all compliance-related activities. The system has played a pivotal role in the digital transformation of various food safety processes, simplifying adherence to regulatory norms for food businesses nationwide.

The introduction of the Hindi version of FoSCoS will ensure that food businesses, entrepreneurs and stakeholders from diverse linguistic backgrounds can seamlessly access and leverage its services. The portal will soon be rolled out in other regional languages, making it even more user-friendly for a wider audience. (ANI)

