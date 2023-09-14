Uttar Pradesh: Meeting of Ram Janmabhoomi security committee ends, several issues discussed

A meeting of the permanent security committee of Ram Janmabhoomi to coordinate all the security wings deployed at the pilgrimage site was convened on Thursday. A detailed discussion was held regarding the security arrangements at the site. The new security system was also discussed in the meeting.

Gauarv Dayal, Divisional Commisioner, Ayodhya said, “ADG Security, ADG Zone Lucknow, and other senior officers of police and administration were present in this meeting. How to keep the Ram Janmabhoomi complex and its surrounding areas secure was discussed. Compliance with the points decided in the previous meetings was discussed and the further action plan has been discussed in the meeting.” Dayal further said that these meetings are organized continuously so that there is no security lapse in 2024, when temple will be open for the devotees.

“You must have seen that during this time there were big festivals and a large number of devotees came, and very good security arrangements were made. There will be even better security arrangements during that time and that is why all the meetings are being organized keeping this in mind so that there is no security lapse in 2024. Inconvenience to the devotees should also be minimal. Keeping all these aspects in mind, action is being taken. The decision taken so far is that Special Security Force (SSF) has been given the responsibility of security of the complex in place of CRPF,” Gaurav Dayal added. General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Champat Rai announced that the the 'pran pratishtha' (consecration) of the Lord Ram idol at the sanctum-sanctorum of the under-construction Ram Temple at Ayodhya will take place between January 15-24 next year.

Anil Mishra who is a trustee in the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra has said “This Standing Security Committee, constituted by the State Government, meets every third month. In general, what changes are to be made in the security system, what is to be added to it, it is decided. The entire security system is being reviewed. At the time of opening of Ram Mandir, a new security called SSF will be introduced. That is, the idea has been taken today keeping in mind that a complete security arrangement should be made for the temple. Other security arrangements will remain the same.” Earlier, the temple trust said that Ram Temple in Ayodhya has entered the final ground floor construction phase.

"The progress is being monitored on a daily basis by senior functionaries and actual issues getting addressed. After the completion of the Temple foundation, raft and plinth, the placement of Bansi Paharpur Rajasthan stone on the three-storey Temple is in full swing. Apart from Garbh Grah (Sanctum Sanctorum), the temple has five Mandaps - Gudh Mandap, Rang Mandap, Nritya Mandap, Prathana Mandap and Kirtan Mandap," the statement said. On August 5, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Ram Temple and since then the construction work of the temple is going on.

Union Minister Home Minister Amit Shah had announced that the Ram Temple will be opened for devotees by January 1, next year. (ANI)

