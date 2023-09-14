Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau issues notice to makers of Telugu film 'Baby'

Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) issued a notice to the makers of the Telugu movie 'Baby' to appear before the bureau based on a complaint that the movie glorifies characters with negative shades, said an official release. "The notice has been given to the production house Mass Movie Makers along with the Director Sai Rajesh Neelam, Producer Srinivas Kumar Naidu, Actress Vaishnavi Chaitanya and Kirrak Seetha," said an official press note by Hyderabad police commissioner Public Relations Officer PRO

The notice states that the movie blatantly shows two actresses rolling Odet-Cascadec-Bollore (OCB) paper, pasting it by licking the outer corners and then smoking it. This states that the scene in the movie shows the actresses smoking Narcotic 'Ganja' (Cannabis), said the press note.

All the above people are directed to appear before the TSNAB officials on September 14 and explain that the movie being a highly influential and strong medium will reach the minds of the public, especially youth and will definitely impact the minds of the young generation, added the press note. The notice also advises movie makers to abstain from propagating such acts that have deleterious effects on the young generations, stated the press note. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)