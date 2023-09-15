China says domestic economy recovering but still faces difficulties
China's domestic economy is recovering but still faces difficulties, a spokesperson for the country's statistics bureau said on Friday.
China should focus on expanding domestic demand, National Bureau of Statistics spokesperson Fu Linghui told a press conference in Beijing.
