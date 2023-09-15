Left Menu

CM Pramod Sawant launches Griha Adhar scheme to empower Goan homemakers

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in an event held at Ravindra Bhavan, Sankhali, distributed Griha Adhar sanction orders to numerous beneficiaries.

ANI | Updated: 15-09-2023 14:32 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 14:32 IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in an event held at Ravindra Bhavan, Sankhali, distributed Griha Adhar sanction orders to numerous beneficiaries. This initiative organised by the Directorate of Women and Child Development aims to support homemakers financially, fostering their independence and improving their quality of life. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also launched The Chavath e Bazaar, empowering Goan entrepreneurs and self-help groups, a digital initiative under the Swayampura Goa Programme organised by the Directorate of Planning, Statistics and Evaluation.

The Chief Minister also flagged off the Chavath e Bazaar vehicle, symbolizing a new era of empowerment for rural artisans and entrepreneurs in Goa. Griha Adhar, an exemplary scheme, has already made a substantial impact in the State. In today's distribution, 11,500 newly sanctioned orders were disbursed across Goa, with 6,000 orders allocated to the North Goa district alone. This brings the total number of women beneficiaries to a remarkable 1.5 lakh.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said, "Over 310 crores have been distributed through various schemes this month, firmly establishing Goa as a leader in supporting its people. For packaging the food items, selling and other related things, under Swayampurna Goa 2.0, free of-cost training will be given to women at their respective panchayats." In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Vocal for Local," the Government is committed to uplifting the common people, he added.

Vishwajeet Rane, Minister for Women and Child Development, highlighted that Griha Adhar beneficiaries have already received their financial support in their account today itself, and the scheme will see annual increments. "The Government is committed to the upliftment of the common people," he said.

The Chavath e-bazaar will be beneficial to the women and will boost their dream of becoming an entrepreneur, he added. "The Chavath e Bazaar" is an online portal integrated with the Swiggy app for seamless ordering. Goan entrepreneurs and self-help groups can contact 9262626262 to join this platform and sell their products online, One can also shop via www.goaebazaar.com, thereby supporting rural Goans' artisans and craftsmanship.

Dr Deviya Rane MLA Poriem, Dr Chandrakant Shetye MLA Bicholim, Premendra Shet MLA Mayem, Vijay Saxena Director Directorate of Planning and Statistics, Sangeeta Parab Director Directorate of Women and Child Development, Dolly Sureka Vice President Swiggy (Assurance and Business Advisory), as well as Shri Abhishek Goli and Shri Gautam Kharangate, Coordinators of the program, graced the event. (ANI)

