FACTBOX-Detroit Three plants where UAW is on strike

The United Auto Workers union began unprecedented, simultaneous walkouts at General Motors, Ford and Chrysler parent Stellantis' U.S. operations early on Friday after failing to reach pay deals with the automakers.

The walkouts cap weeks of clashes between the union and Detroit Three executives over union demands for a bigger share of profits generated by combustion trucks, and stronger job security as automakers shift to electric vehicles. These are the first plants where strikes are taking place:

GM Wentzville, Missouri assembly plant About 3,600 UAW members Products produced: Chevrolet Colorado and Express; GMC Canyon and Savanna FORD Wayne, Michigan assembly plant, excluding stamping plant About 3,300 UAW members Products produced: Ford Ranger and Bronco

STELLANTIS Toledo, Ohio assembly plant About 5,800 UAW members Products produced: Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator

