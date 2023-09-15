Left Menu

FACTBOX-Detroit Three plants where UAW is on strike

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2023 15:08 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 15:07 IST
FACTBOX-Detroit Three plants where UAW is on strike
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The United Auto Workers union began unprecedented, simultaneous walkouts at General Motors, Ford and Chrysler parent Stellantis' U.S. operations early on Friday after failing to reach pay deals with the automakers.

The walkouts cap weeks of clashes between the union and Detroit Three executives over union demands for a bigger share of profits generated by combustion trucks, and stronger job security as automakers shift to electric vehicles. These are the first plants where strikes are taking place:

GM Wentzville, Missouri assembly plant About 3,600 UAW members Products produced: Chevrolet Colorado and Express; GMC Canyon and Savanna FORD Wayne, Michigan assembly plant, excluding stamping plant About 3,300 UAW members Products produced: Ford Ranger and Bronco

STELLANTIS Toledo, Ohio assembly plant About 5,800 UAW members Products produced: Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Domestic air traffic rises 22.8 pc to 1.24 crore in Aug: DGCA

Domestic air traffic rises 22.8 pc to 1.24 crore in Aug: DGCA

 India
2
WebEx by Cisco and Zoom rolling out on Android Auto

WebEx by Cisco and Zoom rolling out on Android Auto

 Global
3
‘Robust progress’ towards SDGs in Thailand: A UN Resident Coordinator blog

‘Robust progress’ towards SDGs in Thailand: A UN Resident Coordinator blog

 Global
4
Suriname prepares or its first offshore oil project that is expected to ease deep poverty

Suriname prepares or its first offshore oil project that is expected to ease...

 Suriname

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023