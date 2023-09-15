Left Menu

Police, security forces nab two LeT terrorist associates in J-K’s Baramulla

The Jammu and Kashmir police in a joint operation with the security forces busted a terrorist module and nabbed two terrorist associates linked to the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla, an official statement said on Friday. 

Two LeT associates nabbed in J-K's Baramulla (Photo credit: Jammu and Kashmir police).
The Jammu and Kashmir police in a joint operation with the security forces busted a terrorist module and nabbed two terrorist associates linked to the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla, an official statement said on Friday. Two Glock Pistols, two Pistol Magazines, two Pistol Silencers, five Chinese Grenades and 28 live Pistol rounds were recovered from their possession, it added.

During Naka checking at Paranpeelan Bridge in Baramulla's Uri, the police noticed two suspects coming from Dachi (located in Baramulla). The accused tried to flee away but were nabbed by the police. The accused were identified as Zaid Hassan Malla and Mohammad Arif Channa, residents of Baramulla.

As per the official statement, they were involved in cross-border smuggling of arms and ammunition at the behest of Pakistan-based terror handlers and its further distribution to LeT terrorists for carrying out terror activities. Meanwhile, a case under the Indian Arms Act and UA (P) Act was registered at the Uri police station based in the Baramulla district.

Earlier last month, Jammu and Kashmir police in a joint operation with security forces arrested a terrorist associate linked to the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Shopian. The police recovered incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including one 40 mm Pakistan-origin RPG, one RPG grenade and two Boosters from the possession of Shabir Ah Mir. (ANI)

