Himachal chief minister launches portal of state electricity board

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 15-09-2023 16:02 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 16:00 IST
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday launched the integrated electricity consumer portal of Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL), which will allow consumers to pay their bills online.

Through the portal, HPSEBL will also offer services such as application for change of name and load adjustments and for new electricity connections, according to a statement issued here.

This digital transformation initiative aims to usher in a paperless work culture within the organisation, which is expected to streamline administrative processes and expedite services, the chief minister said.

This integrated portal marks a significant step forward in enhancing consumer convenience and promoting digitalization in the energy sector, promising a more efficient and accessible service for all citizens, said Sukhu.

The portal would have the energy generation data and offer the service to submit online invoices by Independent Power Producers (IPP) without the need of visiting the concerned offices, the statement said.

On the Engineers' Day, the chief minister lauded engineers' contributions towards the development of the state and said that engineers played a commendable role during the recent disaster.

With their concerted efforts, the state government succeeded in restoring essential services temporarily within a short span of 48 hours, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

