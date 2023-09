BRIEF-Maplebear Inc Says Estimated IPO Price For Common Stock Will Be Between $28.00 And $30.00 Per Share

Maplebear:

* MAPLEBEAR INC SAYS ESTIMATED THAT INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE FOR OUR COMMON STOCK WILL BE BETWEEN $28.00 AND $30.00 PER SHARE - SEC FILING

* MAPLEBEAR INC SAYS ENTITIES AFFILIATED WITH SEQUOIA CAPITAL BENEFICIALLY OWNED 18% OF SHARES AFTER OFFERING

