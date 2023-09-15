Sri Lanka's economy shrank by 3.1% in Q2 on crisis impact
Sri Lanka's economy shrank 3.1% in the April-June quarter, official data showed on Friday, as the embattled country struggles to inch out of its worst financial crisis in decades. Sri Lanka's central bank projects that GDP will shrink by 2% this year, having contracted 7.8% in 2022, after the island's economy ran into a severe foreign exchange crisis that decimated growth.
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka's economy shrank 3.1% in the April-June quarter, official data showed on Friday, as the embattled country struggles to inch out of its worst financial crisis in decades. The downturn was driven by high inflation, a depreciating currency and lower purchasing power, the Census and Statistics Department said in a statement.
The agriculture sector grew 3.6% from a year earlier, while output from industries contracted 11.5% and services dropped 0.8%, the department said. Sri Lanka's central bank projects that GDP will shrink by 2% this year, having contracted 7.8% in 2022, after the island's economy ran into a severe foreign exchange crisis that decimated growth.
Also Read: Asia Cup: "I can rank this innings second place in my book," says Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sri Lanka's