Left Menu

SC asks HCs, tribunals to inform whether hybrid mode of hearings stopped?

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Registrar Generals of all the High Courts and some Tribunals to file affidavit on whether they are allowing hybrid mode of hearings for court proceedings.

ANI | Updated: 15-09-2023 16:11 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 16:11 IST
SC asks HCs, tribunals to inform whether hybrid mode of hearings stopped?
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Registrar Generals of all the High Courts and some Tribunals to file affidavit on whether they are allowing hybrid mode of hearings for court proceedings. A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra asked them to apprise if they have stopped the hybrid mode of hearings and the reasons for the same.

"Thank you for bringing this to our attention. We will do something we are thinking for long time to do. We will ask High Courts if hybrid hearings are being continued and if disbanded then why," said CJI. The bench issued notice to the Registrar Generals of High Courts and the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) and the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and sought their response within two weeks.

The top court's order came while hearing a plea stating that Punjab and Haryana High Court had completely stopped using video conferencing for hearings. Chief Justice has been vocal for use of hybrid hearings — through video conference and physical presence of lawyers/ parties — in the courts.

In May this year, the CJI had written to all the Chief Justices of High Courts regarding the status of hybrid hearing, stating that litigants can't be burdened because judges are not tech-savvy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Domestic air traffic rises 22.8 pc to 1.24 crore in Aug: DGCA

Domestic air traffic rises 22.8 pc to 1.24 crore in Aug: DGCA

 India
2
WebEx by Cisco and Zoom rolling out on Android Auto

WebEx by Cisco and Zoom rolling out on Android Auto

 Global
3
‘Robust progress’ towards SDGs in Thailand: A UN Resident Coordinator blog

‘Robust progress’ towards SDGs in Thailand: A UN Resident Coordinator blog

 Global
4
Suriname prepares or its first offshore oil project that is expected to ease deep poverty

Suriname prepares or its first offshore oil project that is expected to ease...

 Suriname

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023