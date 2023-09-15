Hapur incident: "Acussed will be suspended," says SDG Prashant Kumar as advocates return to work

After advocates withdrew three days long strike against Police, SDG law and order, Uttar Pradesh, Prashant Kumar on Thursday said that the authorities would suspend the accused police inspector and the FIR filed in this matter will be cancelled. The advocates were on strike against the police lathi charge restored against them in Hapur. On Thursday night, the strike was called off after a meeting between the Uttar Pradesh Bar Council and representatives of the state government.

The decision came after both sides agreed on several issues. Speaking to ANI on the matter of SDG law and order, Uttar Pradesh, Prashant Kumar said that the meeting between the delegation of the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh and the DGP and the Chief Secretary went successful, and demands of the Bar Council were also discussed.

"A meeting was held last night between the delegation of the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh and the DGP and the Chief Secretary."During the meeting, the demands of the Bar Council were heard and discussed, and the talks were successful. The lawyers withdrew their strike with immediate effect. Suspension action will be taken against the accused police inspector. The FIR registered in this matter will be cancelled," said Prashant Kumar. "A committee will also be formed by the Chief Secretary, and it will include members from the Bar Council. It has been assured that whoever is guilty will be punished. I want to appeal to everyone to return to work and uphold the interests of the state and its people," he said.

A judicial committee constituted by the Allahabad High Court to investigate the incident will meet on September 16. Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta has been appointed as the chairman of the committee. Tension between police and lawyers escalated as Hapur Bar Association's officials and members earlier on August 29 staged a protest over an alleged 'fabricated' case filed against a woman lawyer and her father, and the police restored to lathi-charge against the lawyers.

Chairman of the US Bar Council, Shiv Kishore Gaur, said on Thursday that strict action will be taken against the culprits in the Hapur incident. "A committee will be formed on the Advocate Protection Act. With this, the lawyers of UP will return to work on Friday," he said. (ANI)

