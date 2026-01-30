Cong lodges complaint against BJP for defamatory post against Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar

The Congress has lodged a complaint against the BJP IT Cell for posting a defamatory content against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar by calling them ''Scam Lord''. In his complaint on Thursday, advocate N Narendra of the Congress legal cell, alleged that a morphed and defamatory image was posted on the social media platform 'X' from the official handle ''BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka)''. According to the complaint, the post was published on January 29 carrying an edited image depicting Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar and other ministers in a distorted and malicious manner. The images were allegedly altered under the caption ''Scam Lord'', with an accompanying text that read: ''This is the real story of the scam empire of the @INCKarnataka government that is looting Karnataka day and night!!'' The complainant stated that the images of public office holders, who enjoy public respect and constitutional status, were deliberately edited and presented in a vulgar and misleading manner without any supporting evidence. It was alleged that the use of words such as ''loot'' and ''scam'' was intended to malign the state government, provoke hatred, and disturb public peace. Narendra further alleged that the post amounted to character assassination through digital media and was aimed at creating confusion and unrest in society. He has sought legal action against the administrators of the said 'X' account and all persons responsible for posting the content. Narendra on Friday told PTI that the FIR has not been registered and now they are planning to move the court to get it registered.

