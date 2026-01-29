Unveiling Sports Drama: Girard's Suspension, Hall of Fame Snubs, and World Cup Preparations

The sports world witnessed notable events this week, beginning with Taylor Girard's record suspension being reduced to three games, allowing her to return for the New York Sirens' February 26th match against Montreal. In exciting college basketball action, Washington overcame Maryland in double overtime with Sayvia Sellers leading the charge.

Veteran NFL quarterback Eli Manning is once again out of the Pro Football Hall of Fame running, as announced Wednesday. Similarly, a Hall of Fame snub sparked reactions, including from Tom Brady, regarding the exclusion of Bill Belichick. NFL politics aside, LA's Mayor is calling for a warm World Cup welcome amid immigration concerns.

Elsewhere in sports, LIV Golf is implementing significant rule adjustments, while the Flyers' goalie Dan Vladar returns from injury. Notably, Novak Djokovic progresses in the Australian Open after an opponent's injury withdrawal. From basketball thrillers to Hall of Fame debates, the sports arena remains as dynamic as ever.

