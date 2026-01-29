Left Menu

Chaos Unfolds at African Cup Final: Sanctions and Suspensions

The Senegalese coach, players, and Moroccan counterparts faced heavy sanctions following a tumultuous African Cup of Nations final, which included a walk-off in protest of a penalty decision. Amid fines and suspensions announced by the Confederation of African Football, the African soccer body upheld Senegal’s 1-0 win.

The Confederation of African Football has announced consequences following the controversial African Cup of Nations final. Senegal's coach, Pape Thiaw, has been suspended for five games and fined $100,000, while players from Senegal and Morocco have received bans and fines for unsporting conduct.

The January 23 final was disrupted when Senegal, led by Thiaw, walked off the pitch in protest after a late penalty was awarded to Morocco. Despite the disruptions, the match, held in Rabat, concluded with Senegal prevailing 1-0 post-extra time. The event, however, was riddled with chaos both on and off the field.

Incidents included pitch invasions by supporters, a brawl among players, and press skirmishes, as well as an unusual disturbance involving Moroccan ball boys. These events led to considerable fines for the Moroccan and Senegalese federations. An appeal by Morocco to overturn the result was dismissed, solidifying Senegal's victory amidst the disarray.

