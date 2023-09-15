CM Sukhu announces Rs 5,000 for 260 meritorious students of Classes 10, 12

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Friday awarded 260 meritorious students of Classes 12 and 10 in a felicitation ceremony. He also announced Rs 5,000 for each of these meritorious students. Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu presided over the meritorious student felicitation ceremony-2023 of a daily newspaper.

CM Sukhwinder Sukhu said, "The state government is working towards bringing major changes in the field of education. Rajiv Gandhi Day-Boarding Schools are being opened in all the assembly constituencies of the state in a phased manner, so that the children at the rural level can face the future challenges with confidence. I had studied in a government school and success in life can be achieved only with self-confidence and strong willpower." He said that keeping in mind the future challenges, the state government has started new courses like Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Robotic Engineering, so that children can get better employment opportunities. Along with this, to overcome the shortage of teachers in government schools, 6000 teachers will also be recruited by November this year.

CM Sukhu further said that the state is facing the biggest tragedy in recent times but the government is committed to work for the people of Himachal Pradesh. "Himachal is going through the biggest tragedy in recent history and the state government has stayed among the affected people from the very first day and ensured all possible help to them. Due to landslides and rains, power lines were broken across the state, water schemes were washed away and more than 1500 roads were damaged, but the state government temporarily restored essential services within 48 hours and 75 people were evacuated. Thousands of people were evacuated safely," CM Sukhu added.

On this occasion, Agriculture Minister Chandra Kumar, Education Minister Rohit Thakur, MLA Harish Janartha, Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister (Media) Naresh Chauhan, Mayor of Municipal Corporation Shimla Surendra Chauhan, News Editor of Amar Ujala Praveen Pandey, Director Information and Public Relations Rajeev Kumar. Including other dignitaries were present. CM of Himachal Pradesh also noted that during the rainy season, the estimated loss in the state is around 12-15 thousand crores and one of the reason for which is the climate change.

"The people of the state are facing this disaster with determination and all sections are contributing enthusiastically. Especially the school children collected money from their pocket money and contributed to the disaster relief fund, for which he is grateful to everyone. Due to this disaster during the rainy season, the loss so far has been estimated to be around Rs 12 to 15 thousand crores, one of the reasons for which is climate change," CM Sukhu said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)