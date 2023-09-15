Left Menu

Telangana: Environmentalist Erik Solheim participates in 'Green India Challenge', plants saplings

Noted environmentalist Erik Solheim participated in the Green India Challenge and planted saplings along with Green India founder and Rajya Sabha MP Joginipalli Santosh Kumar here at Begumpet on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 15-09-2023 20:39 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 20:39 IST
Telangana: Environmentalist Erik Solheim participates in 'Green India Challenge', plants saplings
Environmentalist Erik Solheim (Right) and Rajya Sabha MP Joginipalli Santosh Kumar (Left) planting sapling (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Noted environmentalist Erik Solheim participated in the Green India Challenge and planted saplings along with Green India founder and Rajya Sabha MP Joginipalli Santosh Kumar here at Begumpet on Friday. Solheim, former Executive Director of the United Nations Environmental Programme, said that if we work together, there is nothing that cannot be achieved on earth. "Santosh Kumar is an embodiment of my ambition," the former Norwegian minister said.

Erik said that "Man-made pollution, carbon emissions, deforestation" are wreaking havoc on this land. "The increase of 7 per cent of forests in Telangana state through Haritha Haram programme within a decade is commendable. This is proof of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's visionary leadership. Every state in the country should take up plantation programme in the same spirit of Telangana," he said. The founder of the Green Belt and Road Institute said that Santhosh Kumar also encouraged crores of people through his Green India Challenge to plant crores of saplings.

"My environmentalist friends have told me that Santosh is constantly planting trees somewhere in the world every day and playing an excellent role in the growth of greenery. Moreover, It is very pleasure they Santosh designed and implemented programmes for plastic ban. None of our forefathers used plastic, But the plastic that we have brought will eat the earth and humanity," he said. Solheim said that everyone needs should emulate Santosh Kumar to stop plastic use.

"I am giving the 'Green India Challenge' to three environmentalists from around the world. He will plant saplings with them and extend my support to expand the 'Green India Challenge' worldwide," the celebrated environmentalist said. Santosh Kumar presented "Vrikshavedam" "Haritahasam" and "Wings of Fashion" table books to Erik Solheim by "Green India Challenge".

Speaking on the occassion, the Rajya Sabha MP said, "It is a great pleasure to plant saplings with Erik Solheim, the world's greatest environmentalist and nature lover." He said that the Green India Challenge programme will be intensified with their inspiration.

ProClaim CEO Kevin Kandaswamy, COO Shasidhar along with Green India Challenge founder members Raghava, Karnakar Reddy and others participated in the event. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Exclusive-Chinese defence minister under investigation for corrupt procurement; France won't cut cultural ties with Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso - minister and more

World News Roundup: Exclusive-Chinese defence minister under investigation f...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
3
(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft on Friday

(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 s...

 Global
4
Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands Asia for Rs 1,494 crore

Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023