Rupala launches 239 projects approved under PMMSY from 15 States

Union Minister Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Shri Parshottam Rupala launched a unique program, Matsya Sampada Jagrukta Abhiyan on the occasion of completion of three successful years of implementation of Pradhan Mantri Matasya Sampada Yojna (PMMSY). The progam organised by Department of Fisheries, Government of India at Brilliant Convention Center, Indore today was also graced by Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan and Dr. L. Murugan. The Jagrukta Abhiyan for enhancing outreach across India and ensuring ‘last mile connectivity’ will run for 6 months from Sep 2023 to Feb 2024 during which 108 events will be organised. The main objectives of the Matsya Sampada Jagrukta Abhiyan are dissemination of information and knowledge about 9 Years of achievements of the GoI, highlighting success stories of the beneficiaries and reaching out to 2.8 crore fish farmer and 3477 coastal villages.

Various key projects that are newly taking ground across India were launched by the Union Minister. This bouquet of 239 projects approved under PMMSY were from 15 states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Haryana, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand with a total investment of Rs 103.11 crore. The beneficiaries have engaged in various activities such as trout culture, pearl culture, cage culture, cold storage, bioflocs & RAS etc. The beneficiaries interacted with Shri Rupala and dignitaries and expressed their gratitude towards Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Shri Parshottam Rupala and fisheries department as the projects have led to enhancement in income, employment, women empowerment and self-confidence.

Union Minister Shri Rupala in his address, thanked all the participants and congratulated the MP administration for hosting the event. He appreciated the progress being made by MP especially in increasing fish production from 1 LT to 3LT in 3 years of PMMSY through benefits received by beneficiaries under Govt schemes such as PMSSY and KCC. He informed that the proposal for establishment of aquapark at Bhopal has been approved with a total outlay of Rs 25 crore that will include facilities such as research center, processing facility, aqua tourism facilities, ornamental fisheries facilities etc. He highlighted that the amendment in Coastal Aquaculture Act (CAA) has been accomplished under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and he encouraged that shrimp farming should continue to grow for India to consistently maintain its global ranking.

While he particularly welcomed all the women present, he hoped that women empowerment in the sector continues and encouraged women to engage in pearl culture for enhancing income. Distribution of KCC was also done to beneficiaries on the occasion.

Dr Sanjeev K Balyan, highlighted that the fisheries sector is of prime importance and is evident as the sectoral budget has increased from Rs 300 crore to more than Rs 38 thousand crore since 2014. He appreciated the work being undertaken in the NER and hoped that shrimp farming is further boosted by conversion of ‘wastelands to wealth lands’ in the time to come.

Dr L Murugan welcomed all participants, highlighted achievements of the Indian fisheries sector through government initiatives and schemes particularly PMMSY. He emphasised on the benefits of Kisan Credit Card (KCC) for the fishers and fish farmers.

Shri Parshottam Rupala and other dignitaries launched the 9 year's achievements booklet that showcases the journey of progression of the Indian fisheries sector since genesis of the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying and Department of Fishries (GoI). It also highlights key achievements under BR, FIDF, PMMSY and initiatives such as Sagar Parikrama.

Union Minister Shri Parshottam Rupala along with other dignitaries also inaugurated the exhibition with stalls by fisheries start-ups, colleges, universities, FFPOs, fisheries co-operatives and fisheries institutes. The stalls showcased the products such as nets, feeds, value added products etc. being sold by various entrepreneurs along with activities being taken up Fishery Survey of India, National Institute of Fisheries Post Harvest Technology and Training (NIFPHATT), Central Institute of Fisheries Nautical & Engineering Training (CIFNET) and all eight ICAR Fisheries Institutes along with Bay of Bengal Programme, Inter-Governmental Organisation (BOBP-IGO) etc.

Minister of Fisheries and Water Resources, Government of Madhya Pradesh, Shri Tulsi Ram Silawat, Chairman, Matsya Kalyan Board, Madhya Pradesh, Shri Sitaram Batham, Minister Agriculture Horticulture Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Dairy Development Fisheries, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, Shri Tage Taki, Member of Parliament, Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Shri Shankar Lalwani, Secretary, Department of Fisheries, Dr. Abhilaksh Likhi, Joint Secretary, Department of Fisheries, Shri Sagar Mehra, DDG, ICAR, Dr. J K Jena and Chief Executive, National Fisheries Development Board (GoI), Dr. L. N. Murthy and senior officers from various States/UTs were also present in the occasion.

In his address, Shri Tulsi Ram Silawat welcomed all the delegates and expressed gratitude for giving the opportunity to the Madhya Pradesh Fisheries Department to host the important event to celebrate the 3rd year PMMSY anniversary. He appreciated the contribution of the fishermen community of the India and Madhya Pradesh and emphasised that the development of the fishermen community is a must and the leadership is dedicated to their progress. He highlighted that Madhya Pradesh has progressed during these three years of PMMSY implementation and the saturation of fishers and fish farmers with KCC facility.

Dr. Abhilaksh Likhi welcomed all the dignitaries, fishers, participants who joined physically as well as virtually. He highlighted the achievements of the sector in fish production, exports and shrimp production and efforts being made for promotion of schemes in all regions across India. He informed that Department of Fisheries is focusing on promotion of activities namely seaweed farming, ornamental fisheries, pearl culture as alternate sources of livelihood, strengthening of R&D for making quality seeds available, species diversification, engagement of youth, start-ups, FFPOs in the sector under PMMSY. He further emphasised on increasing outreach and extension services to capture the on-ground feedback by States/UTs and hoped that states and centre shall continue to collaborate in making the Matsya Sampada Jagrukta Abhiyan a grand success.

Shri Tage Taki, welcomed all dignitaries. He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Union Bank for ensuring that the PMMSY scheme benefits are reaching the border villages for women empowerment and engagement of youth. The work for establishment of integrated aquapark is ongoing and is expected to be commissioned by March 2024.

Shri Sagar Mehra welcomed all delegates and participants. He thanked Union Minister Shri Parshottam Rupala and Minister of States for his guidance and support in all endeavours. He highlighted the achievements and progress made by the Fisheries sector as an outcome of the various Government of India’s initiatives and schemes namely the Blue Revolution scheme, Fisheries Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF) and Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) that have led to enhancement of production and productivity & technology Infusion and modernisation of infrastructure etc.

A total of 35 States/UTs participated in the event that entailed participation from 239 project beneficiaries, fisheries co-operatives, Sagar Mitras, ICAR institutes, state fisheries institutes and universities, Krishi Vigyan Kendras, States/UTs officials, DoF (GoI), NFDB officials etc. Approximately 75,000 participants were present that included 1000 participants physically present during the event. An outreach of ~3 lakh people was also achieved through digital and outdoor media campaigns.

The beneficiaries spoke about their success stories, Shri F.Laldingliana from Mizoram switched to aquaculture when he merely earned Rs 30,000 per year and now practices fisheries on his 2 ha land with 19 ponds, Zash Farms in Goa ventured into RAS and Biofloc fish cultivation yielded a net income of Rs. 50 lakhs with consistent production of high-quality fish and seed, employment generation, contribution to local and regional markets, area expansion, and productivity enhancement, Smt. R. Murugeswari from Tamil Nadu practices seaweed cultivation and subsidy received under PMMSY helped her with funds for maintenance of rafts, meticulous net cleaning, and introduction of solar drying techniques for hygienic seaweed processing that has soared her annual income to an impressive Rs. 108,000 pa and 40% increase in family income, entrepreneur Shri Vinod Kumar from Rajasthan ventured into pearl farming, acquired needful knowledge, took guidance from Dept. of Fisheries, Rajasthan and has constructed ponds for pearl farming that give him an annual turnover of Rs. 39 lakh.

