Haryana Chief Secretary directs Prosecution to ensure timely submission of data via VPN

Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal directed the Prosecution Department to ensure the timely submission of IIF6 (Court Disposal) and IIF7 (Result of Appeal) data in the Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) via Virtual private network, said an official statement. According to an official statement, "The Haryana Chief Secretary gave these directions while reviewing the status of the implementation of ICJS-CCTNS on Friday and said that the timely submission of data in the ICJS is essential for effective monitoring and tracking of cases."

The release said that Kaushal further directed the officers to ensure that the data was accurate and up-to-date. To facilitate this Kaushal said that the Deputy Commissioners would provide manpower to the District Attorney's Office. Kaushal also said that no laxity would be tolerated in case of any delay, said the release.

The Chief Secretary also emphasized the importance of expediting action on requests for login credentials through the National Crime Records Bureau's (NCRB) assistance. He directed the officers to facilitate the access of other pillars to the ICJS via VPN, fostering more efficient collaboration, it said.

The expedited action on login credentials will allow various pillars of the ICJS to gain faster and smoother access to critical data. This streamlined access will facilitate quicker decision-making and enhance the overall efficiency of the justice system, said the release. The release further said, "It apprised that police stations across Haryana now provide real-time updates on the Investigation Information Form (IIF) 1-5, ensuring swift access to critical information."

Kaushal said that since March 2022, Haryana has recorded over 100 million ICJS searches, with 14 lakh searches conducted in August 2023 alone. These searches have led to the tracing of 51 stolen vehicles and 143 fugitives. The success rate of these searches is expected to improve further with enhanced data entry and better integration among the various components of the ICJS. To facilitate this, the State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB) is conducting training sessions and collaborating with the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), said the release.

Kaushal said that Haryana has emerged as a pioneer in the country with its successful implementation of the Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) and the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) projects and that the state has achieved remarkable milestones in improving police services and citizen engagement. It was apprised in the meeting that Haryana has secured the top position in the country for its impressive implementation of the ICJS-CCTNS projects, according to the release.

It was apprised further that Haryana Police has achieved an impressive Real-Time Score (RTS) of 10 on the eSaral/HarSamay portal, it added. Out of 2,74,385 applications for citizen services received in the last three months, a staggering 2,74,299 have been efficiently processed within the RTS timeline, with only 14 services pending outside this timeline, it said.

The release stated that a user-friendly CCTNS dashboard allows quick access to crime rate reports, arrest details, case property status, and the stage of investigation at the police station, district, range, and state levels, all with just a few clicks. In an effort to further enhance connectivity, the Haryana government is undertaking a significant project with an approximate budget of 50 crores to upgrade bandwidth at police stations from 10 Mbps to 300 Mbps. This initiative aims to cover all higher offices at the district, tehsil, and block levels, said the release.

The Chief Secretary has directed the Head of the State e-Mission Team (SeMT) to include as many police stations as possible in this bandwidth enhancement project. He has also set timelines for Hartron to complete this project by October 31 to ensure efficient execution, it added. Additionally, the Haryana Police has upgraded bandwidth at a total of 277 FIR-registering police stations. Orders have been placed for SWAN (State Wide Area Network) connectivity at 47 newly created police stations, including Cyber Crime police stations, stated the release.

The government will play a vital role in setting timelines for Hartron to complete lease line connectivity at the remaining 47 police stations, it added. The Haryana Chief Secretary also directed the officers to increase the bandwidth of these police stations by October 31, it said.

Additional Chief Secretary Finance Anurag Rastogi, Director General of Police (DGP) Shatrujit Kapoor and other senior officers of police and Hatron were present in the meeting, according to the release. (ANI)

