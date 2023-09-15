J-K: Police produces challan against a terrorist associate, 2 killed terrorists

Jammu and Kashmir Police has produced challan in NIA court, Pulwama against a terrorist associate and two killed terrorists.

The case has been challaned against a terrorist associate namely Ishfaq Ahmad Wani son of Gh. Nabi resident of Chirat Arigam Pulwama under section 4/5 Explosive Substance Act, 18, 20, 23 & 39 UA (P) Act who has been arrested in the instant case on May 7, 2023 and is presently on judicial remand up to September 25, 2023 lodged in Sub Jail Pulwama by the orders of Hon'ble Designated NIA Court Pulwama.

The police also produced challan (Abate Challan) against the killed terrorists namely Jamsheed Ahmad Magray son of Ab. Hameed resident of Rajpora and Hanan Bin Yaqoob son of Mohammad Yaqoob Bhat resident of Kareemabad under section 4/5 Explosive Substance Act, 18, 20, 38 UA (P) Act, who were killed in an encounter with Police & security forces at village Drach Shopian on May 10, 2022. (ANI)

