UP: Three die as car rams into truck in Raebareli 

At least three people died as a car rammed into a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli, said the police on Saturday. 

ANI | Updated: 16-09-2023 09:41 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 09:41 IST
A photo of the damaged car in the accident. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
At least three people died as a car rammed into a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli, said the police on Saturday. Two children sustained injuries, the police added.

The incident took place near the Bisauli village under the Khiro police station in Raebareli. "The car was on its way from Uttar Pradesh's Chinta Khera district to Fatehabad in Agra. There were two men, two children and one woman in the car. Near the Bisauli village under the Khiro police station, the car rammed into a stationary truck", said Mahipal Pathak, Circle Officer, Lalganj (Raebareli).

"Three of them including two men and one woman died at the spot while two children were admitted to the district hospital where they are undergoing treatment", he added. Further investigation is underway.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

