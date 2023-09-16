Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh: Four dead as car rams into truck in Mathura

Four people died as a car rammed into a stationary truck on the Delhi-Agra National Highway in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, said the police on Saturday. 

ANI | Updated: 16-09-2023 10:09 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 10:09 IST
Uttar Pradesh: Four dead as car rams into truck in Mathura
Representativge Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four people died as a car rammed into a stationary truck on the Delhi-Agra National Highway in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, said the police on Saturday. According to the police, the car was on its way from Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh to Kokilavan Dham Shani Mandir near Mathura.

"Four people died in a road accident on the Delhi-Agra National Highway as a car rammed into a stationary truck at the edge of the road. The car passengers were travelling from Aligarh to Kokilavan Dham Shani Mandir," said Martand Prakash Singh, Superintendent of Police, Mathura (Uttar Pradesh). Three car passengers identified as Nishidh, Alok and Aakash, and the truck driver, Ajit died on the spot, the SP added.

The car passengers were residents of Aligarh while the truck driver was a native of Bihar's Chhapra. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands Asia for Rs 1,494 crore

Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off; US FDA approves GSK's blood cancer therapy and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft on Friday

(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023