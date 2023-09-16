Uttar Pradesh: Four dead as car rams into truck in Mathura

Four people died as a car rammed into a stationary truck on the Delhi-Agra National Highway in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, said the police on Saturday. According to the police, the car was on its way from Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh to Kokilavan Dham Shani Mandir near Mathura.

"Four people died in a road accident on the Delhi-Agra National Highway as a car rammed into a stationary truck at the edge of the road. The car passengers were travelling from Aligarh to Kokilavan Dham Shani Mandir," said Martand Prakash Singh, Superintendent of Police, Mathura (Uttar Pradesh). Three car passengers identified as Nishidh, Alok and Aakash, and the truck driver, Ajit died on the spot, the SP added.

The car passengers were residents of Aligarh while the truck driver was a native of Bihar's Chhapra. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

