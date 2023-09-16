Man stabbed to death in Delhi, 4 persons detained

A man was stabbed to death allegedly after a fight broke out over a parking dispute in South East Delhi's Sarita Vihar area, police said,adding that four people have been detained in the case. The official further informed that the wife of the deceased also sustained injuries in the attack.

The alleged incident took place on Friday evening when the deceased was parking his bike outside a temple in the Sarita Vihar. "The deceased was parking his bike when an argument broke out with his two neigbours over a previous altercation," as per Delhi police.

The accused were identified, as per police, as Manoj and Raju. After a while, both the parties left the scene and returned to their homes, as per police.

Later, Manoj and Raju along with their friends reached the house of the deceased with knives seen in their hands, police said. "They asked him to come outside of his house. And started stabbing him with knives. He slumped to the ground and the attackers fled the scene," police said, adding he was rushed to a near by hospital where the doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

During the preliminary probe, police learnt a feud was going on between both the deceased and the accused. "Four people have been detained. Further investigation is underway," police said.

Following the incident, a case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Meanwhile, a 50-year-old receptionist at a private firm was allegedly stabbed to death in the same area on Thursday, as per police.The victim who had sustained a stab injury in the attack was admitted to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said earlier in the week.

Police had said there were no eyewitnesses in this case but as per information reaching out to them, it was revealed that the victim was stabbed for resisting the attempt by the accused to rob his mobile phone. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)