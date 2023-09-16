Left Menu

Maharashtra: 179 children died in civil hospital at Nandurbar in last three months

ANI | Updated: 16-09-2023 16:48 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 16:48 IST
Nandurbar CMO M Sawan Kumar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
179 children have died in civil hospital in the last three months at Nandurbar in Maharashtra. According to Nandurbar's Chief Medical Officer, M Sawan Kumar, several factors have contributed to the tragic deaths of these children. Low birth weight, birth asphyxia, sepsis and respiratory diseases have emerged as the primary culprits.

"Looking at the data 75 deaths in July, 86 deaths in August and 18 deaths in September till now happened in Nandurbar district. Major reasons for the deaths are low birth weight, birth asphyxia, Sepsis and respiratory diseases. 70 per cent of deaths are of 0-28 days age babies...Many women have a sickle cell here which results in complications during delivery. To resolve all these issues we have launched mission 'Lakshya 84 days,'" said Kumar. Recognizing the pressing need to address these challenges and save young lives, authorities in Nandurbar have launched a crucial initiative known as 'Mission Lakshya 84 Days.'

CMO M Sawan Kumar said that in the mission 'Lakshya 84 days', 42 days will be allotted to Antenatal Care (ANC) and 42 days to Postnatal Care (PNC). This mission aims to tackle the root causes of child mortality, improve healthcare services and provide timely interventions to ensure that infants have a better chance at survival.

He further said, "We will visit ANC and PNC units regularly and carry out check-ups and try to reduce the number of death cases. We are working on mission mode and the results will be visible in two to three months." (ANI)

