DCW issues notice to Delhi and Union Government over complaint of non-availability of Sex Reassignment Surgery

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued notices to Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital as well as the state and central government over complaints of non-availability of free-of-cost sex reassignment surgery in government hospitals, an official statement said. The Commission received a complaint from a trans woman regarding the non-availability of Sex Reassignment Surgery (SRS) in RML Hospital Delhi.

The complainant has submitted that she approached the RML hospital for free Sex Reassignment Surgery. She has stated that even though free SRS have started in government hospitals, however, she is not able to get her surgery conducted in the hospital. Further, in November 2022, DGHS, Delhi issued a circular that directed all government hospitals to have a 'Burn and Plastic Ward' along with a facility for plastic surgeons to provide free sex reassignment surgeries after the DCW had raised the issue with the department.

DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal issued a notice to RML Hospital as well as the DGHS of the Delhi Government and Union Government. The Commission has asked for reasons from the hospitals for not performing the SRS of the complainant along with details of steps taken to perform the same. Further, the Commission has asked the state and union governments regarding the number of SRS performed by government hospitals in Delhi since 2022. The Commission has also asked them to provide details of steps taken to ensure free sex reassignment surgeries in government hospitals in Delhi.

DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal said, "We have received a complaint regarding non-availability of sex reassignment surgery in a prominent hospital. The facility of free sex reassignment surgery should be available at all government hospitals." "After the efforts of DCW, the Delhi Government had instructed all the Delhi Government hospitals to provide free SRS. I have issued notice to the hospital and the health departments. We will make sure transgenders will be able to get the benefit of free SRS in all the government hospitals," she added. (ANI)

