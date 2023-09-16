Left Menu

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approves setting up of 23 new Sainik Schools

This decision follows the government's commitment to set up 100 new Sainik Schools in collaboration with NGOs, Private Schools, and State Governments, commencing from Class 6 onwards, read the Ministry of Defence press release.

ANI | Updated: 16-09-2023 19:36 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 19:36 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approves setting up of 23 new Sainik Schools
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has given his approval for the establishment of 23 new Sainik Schools in partnership mode. This decision follows the government's commitment to set up 100 new Sainik Schools in collaboration with NGOs, Private Schools, and State Governments, commencing from Class 6 onwards, read the Ministry of Defence press release.

The Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) for this ambitious initiative has already been inked by the Sainik Schools Society with 19 New Sainik Schools, distributed across the nation. With this latest approval, the total number of new Sainik Schools operating under the partnership mode and under the aegis of the Sainik Schools Society has now reached 42. This expansion is in addition to the existing 33 Sainik Schools following the erstwhile pattern, read the press release.

The primary objectives behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of establishing 100 new Sainik Schools are to provide high-quality education in alignment with the National Education Policy. It aims to equip students with better career opportunities, including the option to join the Armed Forces. Additionally, it offers a unique opportunity for the private sector to collaborate with the government in the noble task of nation-building by nurturing today's youth into responsible citizens of tomorrow, read the release.

The new Sainik Schools, while affiliated with respective education boards, will operate under the supervision of the Sainik Schools Society, adhering to the Rules and Regulations established for new Sainik schools in partnership mode. These institutions will not only follow the regular affiliated board curriculum but will also provide education based on the Academic PLUS curriculum in line with the Sainik school pattern, read the release.

For a comprehensive list of the 23 approved new Sainik Schools categorized by State/UT, interested parties can refer to the official web portal at https://sainikschool.ncog.gov.in/. This initiative aims to empower students, providing them with a platform for excellence and contributing to the nation's overall growth and development. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands Asia for Rs 1,494 crore

Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off; US FDA approves GSK's blood cancer therapy and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft on Friday

(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023