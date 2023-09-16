Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approves setting up of 23 new Sainik Schools

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has given his approval for the establishment of 23 new Sainik Schools in partnership mode. This decision follows the government's commitment to set up 100 new Sainik Schools in collaboration with NGOs, Private Schools, and State Governments, commencing from Class 6 onwards, read the Ministry of Defence press release.

The Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) for this ambitious initiative has already been inked by the Sainik Schools Society with 19 New Sainik Schools, distributed across the nation. With this latest approval, the total number of new Sainik Schools operating under the partnership mode and under the aegis of the Sainik Schools Society has now reached 42. This expansion is in addition to the existing 33 Sainik Schools following the erstwhile pattern, read the press release.

The primary objectives behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of establishing 100 new Sainik Schools are to provide high-quality education in alignment with the National Education Policy. It aims to equip students with better career opportunities, including the option to join the Armed Forces. Additionally, it offers a unique opportunity for the private sector to collaborate with the government in the noble task of nation-building by nurturing today's youth into responsible citizens of tomorrow, read the release.

The new Sainik Schools, while affiliated with respective education boards, will operate under the supervision of the Sainik Schools Society, adhering to the Rules and Regulations established for new Sainik schools in partnership mode. These institutions will not only follow the regular affiliated board curriculum but will also provide education based on the Academic PLUS curriculum in line with the Sainik school pattern, read the release.

For a comprehensive list of the 23 approved new Sainik Schools categorized by State/UT, interested parties can refer to the official web portal at https://sainikschool.ncog.gov.in/. This initiative aims to empower students, providing them with a platform for excellence and contributing to the nation's overall growth and development. (ANI)

