Why govt didn't declare drought in Marathwada? Rs 45,000 cr package jugglery of numbers: Cong

He also declared revised administrative sanctions for irrigation projects worth Rs 14,000 crore after attending the meeting of the council of ministers.It is unfortunate that assurances given in 2016 by the then Devendra Fadnavis government are announced again in 2023.

Why govt didn't declare drought in Marathwada? Rs 45,000 cr package jugglery of numbers: Cong
The Congress on Saturday dubbed ''jugglery of numbers'' the Rs 45,000 crore package announced by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for the development of Marathwada and said not declaring drought in the region despite rain deficit is a cruel joke on farmers.

Notably, the state cabinet meeting was held in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (previously known as Aurangabad) after a gap of seven years on Saturday to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Marathwada Liberation Day.

Earlier in the day, Shinde announced a package of Rs 45,000 crore for the development of Marathwada. He also declared revised administrative sanctions for irrigation projects worth Rs 14,000 crore after attending the meeting of the council of ministers.

''It is unfortunate that assurances given in 2016 by the then Devendra Fadnavis government are announced again in 2023. Marathwada is under the shadow of drought. People had expected drought would be declared (by the cabinet), but that did not happen,'' said the leader of the opposition in the assembly Vijay Wadettiwar.

He said the erstwhile Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government had decided to set up medical colleges in districts in the Marathwada region (comprising eight districts), but that plan couldn't materialise as the government collapsed (in June 2022).

State Congress chief Nana Patole said the announcement of Rs 45,000 crore for the development of Marathwada is just the jugglery of numbers.

''Not declaring drought in Marathwada despite conditions qualifying for its announcement is a cruel joke on farmers,'' the Congress leader said and alleged as many as 168 farmers have committed suicide in Beed, the home district of state Agriculture minister Dhananjay Munde.

