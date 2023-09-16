Himachal PWD Minister urges Dharmendra Pradhan to sanction Kendriya Vidyalaya for his constituency

Vikramaditya Singh, the Minister for Public Works Department of Himachal Pradesh, met Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi today and urged him to sanction a Kendriya Vidyalaya (Central School) for his constituency. He emphasized the substantial demand for such an institution within the constituency, particularly among middle-class families, highlighting the importance of providing quality education to the students.

In addition to advocating for the Kendriya Vidyalaya, Singh took the opportunity to apprise Minister Pradhan of ongoing initiatives in the region. He mentioned that a building for the National Skill Training Institute (NSTI) is currently under construction in Ghanahati, Shimla. Singh urged the consideration of introducing new vocational trades tailored for women, such as Draughtsman Civil and Fashion Design and Technology, under the Craft Instructor Training Scheme.

Singh highlighted that while training programs like Desktop Publishing, Stenographer, and Secretarial Assistant (English) for female candidates are currently operational under the Craftsmen Training Scheme, there is untapped potential in the form of the existing infrastructure for Food Production/Food Beverage Service. However, this potential is not being fully utilized. He requested a thorough examination of the proposal submitted by the relevant authorities to enhance the NSTI project.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan attentively listened to Vikramaditya Singh's proposals and concerns and assured him of all possible support. The meeting between the two ministers underscores the commitment to advancing education and skill development initiatives in the region, with a particular focus on expanding opportunities and improving the quality of education for the constituents. (ANI)

