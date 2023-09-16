Left Menu

UN watchdog condemns Iranian decision to bar some inspectors

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 16-09-2023 21:04 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 21:04 IST
The U.N. nuclear watchdog condemned on Saturday what it called Iran's "disproportionate and unprecedented" move to bar about a third of the agency's most experienced inspectors assigned to the country, hindering its ability to oversee Tehran's nuclear activities.

"I strongly condemn this disproportionate and unprecedented unilateral measure which affects the normal planning and conduct of Agency verification activities in Iran and openly contradicts the cooperation that should exist between the Agency and Iran," International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi said in a statement. (Reporting By Francois Murphy in Vienna; Writing by Arshad Mohammed; editnig by Diane Craft)

