Assam Rifles seizes foreign-origin liquor over Rs 1 lakh in Mizoram

"The operation was carried out by a team of Assam Rifles, based on specific information. The entire consignment of 30 cases of foreign-origin beer is worth Rupees One Lakh Eight Thousand only and has been handed over to the customs preventive force, Champhai for further legal proceedings." read the release.

ANI | Updated: 16-09-2023 22:44 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 22:44 IST
Assam Rifles recovers foreign-origin beer worth Rs 1,08,000 in Mizoram (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, Assam Rifles under Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered 30 boxes of foreign origin liquor worth Rs 1,08,000 in general area Zote, on Friday.

"The ongoing smuggling of contraband items is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram. Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the 'Sentinels of Northeast' have continued their efforts against illegal smuggling and have also doubled their efforts to nab the kingpins of the smuggling of contraband items in Mizoram." stated the release. Earlier, Assam Rifles seized a large number of contraband drugs worth Rs 1.65 crore and arrested a person in Mizoram's Champhai district, according to an official statement from Assam Rifles on Thursday.

"Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered 20 soap cases of Heroin No 4 (weighing 237 gms) worth Rs 1.65 crores in the general area Zokawthar, Champhai district yesterday," read a statement from Assam Rifles. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

