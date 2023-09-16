PM Modi lauds Assam's Amrit Brikshya Andolan in letter to CM Himanta

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded Assam's 'Amrit Brikshya Andolan' and said that initiatives like these will further bolster our national mission for clean and green growth. PM Narendra Modi wrote a letter to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and said, "Dear Himanta Biswa Sarma Ji, I received your letter and it is heartening to learn about the launch of the Amrit Brikshya Andolan. The idea of planting one crore saplings across Assam is admirable and laudable"

PM also mentioned a Sanskrit message in his letter which translates as "Trees purify the air and are helpful in driving away diseases. Thus, planting and protection of trees is beneficial for living beings." "Bringing nature and progress together has been a hallmark of the development model of new India. While we have been the fastest growing economy, we have also been perhaps the only major nation to meet committed climate targets," PM said in letter.

PM Modi further extend his greetings on Amrti Brikshya Andolan and said that it will benefit the people of Assam in various ways. "Initiatives such as Amrit Brikshya Andolan will further bolster our national mission for clean and green growth. It will also lead to several long-term spin-off benefits for environmental protection and in improving the health of the people. I am sure that during Amrit Kaal, the Amrit Sankalp behind Amrit Brikhsya andolan will benefit the people of Assam in various ways. Best wishes for the success of this noble endeavor, PM Modi added in his letter to Assam CM.

The Assam government has taken an initiative aimed to plant over 1 crore commercially viable saplings across the state by individuals under 'Amrit Brikshya Andolan' on September 17 and as part of the exercise the state government will also attempt to set up 9 Guinness World Records. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said while addressing a press conference in Guwahati that, Assam's mega plantation drive 'Amrit Brikhya Andolan, 2023' involving plantation of over one crore seedlings of 53 numbers of commercially valuable species, to be planted across the state in one day on September 17 this year, in a Jan Bhagidaari model and the state government will attempt to create multiple records. (ANI)

