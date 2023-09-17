International Coastal Cleanup Day: Coast Guard organise beach cleanup drive in coastal states, UTs

The Indian Coast Guard has conducted a beach cleanup drive in coastal states and Union Territories including Kerala and Mahe to mark International Coastal Cleanup Day, said an official statement on Saturday. It was organised under the aegis of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the South Asia Co-operative Environment Programme (SACEP) in the South Asian Region.

Indian Coast Guard District Headquarters (Kerala and Mahe) conducted the coastal cleanup drive at Fort Kochi, Vypin, Valappu, Puthenthode and Periyar river bank Aluva today. Kochi Mayor Adv M Anilkumar formally inaugurated the Coastal Cleanup drive at Fort Kochi beach.

The event was graced by Cochin Municipal Corporation councillors Sheeba Lal, Sheeba Durom, Adv Anthony Kuriacthra, TK Asharf Presidents and members of Elankunnapuzha and Kumbalngi grama panchayat and DIG N Ravi, District Commander Coast Guard (Kerala and Mahe). In addition, ICC-23 was carried out at Vypin and Puthu Vypin beaches also. The participation of approximately 1000 volunteers from all Coast Guard Ships and ashore units, members from other state and central Government organisations, NCC, Teachers and students from various schools, colleges, NGOs, Coastal Police and Kerala Police were seen for the event.

The participants were educated on the need for cleaner beaches and surrounding area for a better environment, litter-free surroundings and their impact on overall healthy life. The resolve of the Indian Coast Guard in ensuring a clean environment for healthy living in addition to saving lives at sea was also reiterated.

The Coastal Cleanup Drive resulted in the collection of 2800 Kgs of litter. The trash and debris were collected by the participants during the drive and the same has been transferred to the dumping ground by Kochi Municipal Corporation. The Indian Coast Guard also organised a Beach Cleanup Drive at RK Beach, Visakhapatnam today as part of International Coastal Cleanup Day 2023.

About 450 volunteers from the Coast Guard, CISF, NCC cadets, Gangavaram Port, HPCL, Indian Oil Corporation and school students participated in the event and collected 150 Kg of waste from the beach here. International Coastal Cleanup Day is an International event and is celebrated every year on the 3rd Saturday of September, as a promise to bring cleanliness and greenery to nature and the environment as a whole.

The day was started to raise awareness about the growing pollution on various beaches of the world. To mark the occasion of "International Coastal Cleanup Day – 2023 (ICC – 2023)" and theme of "Every bottle, every straw, every piece of thrash you clean can lead to a cleaner, healthier ocean" has been adopted as part of "Swachh Sagar", Surakshit Sagar Abhiyan". (ANI)

