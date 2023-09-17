Left Menu

Parliamentary panels reconstituted; Rahul remains member of Committee on Defence, 6 key panels with BJP

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was reinstated as an  MP after losing his membership of the Lok Sabha following his conviction in a criminal defamation case, remains a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence while fellow party colleague and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh continues as the chairperson of the Committee on Science & Technology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change, a month after hinting at resignation. 

ANI | Updated: 17-09-2023 07:12 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 07:12 IST
Parliamentary panels reconstituted; Rahul remains member of Committee on Defence, 6 key panels with BJP
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was reinstated as an  MP after losing his membership of the Lok Sabha following his conviction in a criminal defamation case, remains a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence while fellow party colleague and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh continues as the chairperson of the Committee on Science & Technology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change, a month after hinting at resignation. A Lok Sabha bulletin on the members of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee was released on Saturday, two days ahead of the Special Session of Parliament from September 18 to 22.

The newly formed department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee came into effect from September 13. According to the bulletin, the chairs of six major parliamentary committees — Home, IT, Defence, External Affairs, Finance and Health — are all with the BJP or its allies.

Meanwhile, from the opposition, Abhishek Manu Singhvi of the Congress has been appointed as chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Commerce; DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi has been appointed chairperson of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has been named the chairperson of the Committee on Chemicals and Fertilizers. Further, according to the bulletin, DMK's Tiruchi Siva has been appointed chairperson of the Committee on Industry; JD(U) MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh has been appointed chairperson of the Committee on Housing and Urban Affairs and YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Reddy has been named as the chairperson of Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
3
Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable development goals

Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable devel...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by October; NASA names chief of UFO research; panel sees no alien evidence and more

Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by Oc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023