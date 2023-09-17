Libya floods destroy at least 891 buildings in the coastal city of derna - state media

Floods completely destroyed at least 891 buildings in Libya's coastal city of Derna, its official news agency reported on Sunday, citing figures from a team assigned by the Libyan National Unity Government.

An additional 211 buildings were partially damaged and 398 others were submerged in mud, the report added, leaving a total of a quarter buildings damaged in the flood-ravaged city.

