DRI arrests Nigerian mastermind of drug trafficking syndicate from Delhi's Uttam Nagar

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officers nabbed one Nigerian national who is the mastermind of a drug trafficking syndicate from New Delhi, officials said. According to DRI, the intelligence agency had earlier seized 500 grams of Cocaine on June 28, 2023, from a courier terminal and arrested 2 individuals during the meticulously planned controlled delivery operation from the Nalasopara area of Mumbai, Maharashtra.

On sustained interrogation of the arrested accused and forensic analysis of digital devices, the officers identified the mastermind of the drug syndicate who was operating from New Delhi. "After sustained efforts of a couple of months, the DRI team laid a trap and nabbed this mastermind from the Uttam Nagar area of New Delhi," the officials of DRI said.

The agency said that the accused was arrested and brought to Mumbai on a transit remand and produced before the court on Saturday. Later, he was sent to DRI custody for further interrogation. This operation signifies the unwavering dedication and professionalism of DRI as an enforcement agency to effectively bust the entire syndicate to safeguard the social fabric from the scourge of drugs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)