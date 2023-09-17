Left Menu

DRI arrests Nigerian mastermind of drug trafficking syndicate from Delhi's Uttam Nagar

"After sustained efforts of a couple of months, the DRI team laid a trap and nabbed this mastermind from the Uttam Nagar area of New Delhi," the officials of DRI said.

ANI | Updated: 17-09-2023 16:40 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 16:40 IST
DRI arrests Nigerian mastermind of drug trafficking syndicate from Delhi's Uttam Nagar
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officers nabbed one Nigerian national who is the mastermind of a drug trafficking syndicate from New Delhi, officials said. According to DRI, the intelligence agency had earlier seized 500 grams of Cocaine on June 28, 2023, from a courier terminal and arrested 2 individuals during the meticulously planned controlled delivery operation from the Nalasopara area of Mumbai, Maharashtra.

On sustained interrogation of the arrested accused and forensic analysis of digital devices, the officers identified the mastermind of the drug syndicate who was operating from New Delhi. "After sustained efforts of a couple of months, the DRI team laid a trap and nabbed this mastermind from the Uttam Nagar area of New Delhi," the officials of DRI said.

The agency said that the accused was arrested and brought to Mumbai on a transit remand and produced before the court on Saturday. Later, he was sent to DRI custody for further interrogation. This operation signifies the unwavering dedication and professionalism of DRI as an enforcement agency to effectively bust the entire syndicate to safeguard the social fabric from the scourge of drugs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
3
Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable development goals

Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable devel...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by October; NASA names chief of UFO research; panel sees no alien evidence and more

Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by Oc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023