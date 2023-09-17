Left Menu

J-K: Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai visits forward areas near LoC

The Army statement said that the Lt Ghai commended troops for maintaining the highest standards of combat readiness and operational preparedness.

ANI | Updated: 17-09-2023 18:04 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 18:04 IST
Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai on a visit to forward areas in Uri sector (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai on Sunday visited forward areas in the Uri sector near the Line of the Control to review the anti-infiltration and counter-terrorist grid in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, Army officials said. This comes after the Anantnag encounter in which four security personnel died.

The Army statement said that Lt Ghai commended troops for maintaining the highest standards of combat readiness and operational preparedness. "He complimented troops for the successful conduct of Operation Khanda in which three terrorists were eliminated yesterday," it added.

This comes a day after three terrorists were killed in a joint operation led by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir police in the Uri town. As per the Army, the killed terrorists were attempting to infiltrate into the side of India but were engaged by the alert troops.

Meanwhile, the encounter in South Kashmir's Anantnag district entered into fifth day. Officials said that drones and quadcopters were pressed into service to establish the position of ultras engaging security forces from the hilly terrain of Kokernarg area.

A soldier who was reported missing lost his life in the encounter, officials said earlier in the week. This came days after an Army Colonel commanding a Quick Response Team (QRT) of the Rashtriya Rifles, lost his life in the ongoing gunfight in the Anantnag district. An Army Major and a Deputy Superintendent with the Jammu and Kashmir Police also fell to enemy fire in the Kokernag area.(ANI)

