Tamil Nadu celebrates 145th birthday of Thanthai Periyar, champion of social justice

On the occasion of the 145th birthday of Thanthai Periyar, the visionary leader who spearheaded the Dravidian Movement, Tamil Nadu and its people come together to celebrate the legacy of the man who broke the age-old chains of societal oppression and championed the cause of social justice. Periyar, whose life and work continue to inspire generations, played a pivotal role in liberating individuals who were enslaved by their own kind in the name of customs and traditions.

His tireless efforts reshaped the socio-political landscape of Tamil Nadu and paved the way for a more equitable society. Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Udhay posted on X, "I fondly remember Thanthai Periyar - the crusader of social justice on his 145th birthday. Periyar spearheaded the Dravidian Movement which broke the 2,000-year-old shackles of slavery and liberated men enslaved by fellow men in the name of customs and traditions. We Celebrate Periyar's Birthday as Social Justice Day. Let us resolve to work tirelessly to spread to the rest of the country his principles that shaped and refined modern Tamil Nadu. Let us celebrate the monumental work done by the Periyar who thundered that self-respect and knowledge are the virtues of mankind".

The Dravidian Movement, led by Periyar, challenged entrenched norms and practices that had persisted for over two millennia, shaking the foundations of inequality and discrimination. Today, Tamil Nadu stands as a testament to his enduring influence, where the principles of social justice, self-respect, and knowledge remain integral to the fabric of society.

In honour of Periyar's 145th birthday, Tamil Nadu celebrates this day as "Social Justice Day," recognizing his unwavering commitment to dismantling social hierarchies and promoting equality. Leaders, scholars, and citizens across the state gather to pay tribute to this towering figure in Tamil history.

The impact of Periyar's work extends far beyond his lifetime. His relentless advocacy for self-respect and knowledge as the virtues of mankind continues to resonate with people from all walks of life. The social justice movement ignited by him has inspired countless individuals to stand up against injustice and discrimination.

This day serves as a reminder of the enduring importance of social justice, equality, and the power of one person's dedication to bringing about meaningful change. As Tamil Nadu commemorates the 145th birthday of Thanthai Periyar, the nation watches and learns from the principles that shaped and refined modern Tamil Nadu.

The legacy of this great leader continues to be a guiding light on the path toward a more just and equitable society for all. (ANI)

