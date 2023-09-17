"Debt of the state is increasing": Meenakshi Lekhi criticises Bhagwant Mann for pushing Punjab to lowest position

Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi criticised the Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab for meeting industrialists at a time when the state's debt is so high. The Union Minister was participating in a function organized at Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana on the occasion of the launching of the Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Scheme on Sunday.

"The debt of the state is increasing and people are well aware of its truth. They have pushed the state to the lowest position," Lekhi said while speaking to reporters at Ludhiana when she was asked about the meeting held by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann with Punjab industrialists in Amritsar on Thursday. The Union Minister said that the Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana is an important scheme for artisans belonging to different working classes of the country and will benefit all of them.

"Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana is an important scheme for the artisans belonging to different working classes of the country and it will benefit them a lot," Lekhi said. The scheme was launched online by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a grand event organized at Yashobhoomi in Dwarka, Delhi. Prime Minister Modi made the announcement after inaugurating the Rs 5,400 crore first phase of the India International Convention Centre (IICC) in Delhi's Dwarka, on his birthday.

He also interacted with artisans and craftspeople at the Centre. PM Modi in his address today said artisans will be provided proper training and that during the training period, they will receive a stipend of Rs 500 per day. PM Vishwakarma will be fully funded by the Union Government with an outlay of Rs 13,000 crore. The artists will be provided recognition through PM Vishwakarma certificate and ID card, skill upgradation involving basic and advanced training, toolkit incentive of Rs 15,000, collateral-free credit support up to Rs 1 lakh (first tranche) and Rs 2 lakh (second tranche) at a concessional interest rate of 5 per cent, incentive for digital transactions and marketing support.

Eighteen traditional crafts will be covered under PM Vishwakarma. These include Carpenter; Boat Maker; Armourer; Blacksmith; Hammer and Tool Kit Maker; Locksmith; Goldsmith; Potter; Sculptor, Stone breaker; Cobbler (Shoesmith/ Footwear artisan); Mason (Rajmistri); Basket/Mat/Broom Maker/Coir Weaver; Doll & Toy Maker (Traditional); Barber; Garland maker; Washerman; Tailor; and Fishing Net Maker. (ANI)

