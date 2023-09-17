Left Menu

AIMPLB holds meeting, decides to continue protest against UCC

The Board discussed their recent meeting with the Law Commission regarding UCC. It also discussed aspects of the Mediation Act and the current state of the 123 Waqf properties in Delhi.

17-09-2023
The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) held a meeting in Delhi on Sunday in which issues like the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), the Mediation Act and 123 Waqf properties in the national capital were discussed. Board Chairman Saifullah Rahmani, Maulana Arshad Madani, Maulana Firangi Mahali, Sadatullah Hussaini, Kamal Farooqui and Qasim Rasool Ilyas were present at the meeting.

The Board discussed their recent meeting with the Law Commission regarding UCC and the steps being taken by the government in this regard and decided to continue their protest against the UCC and challenge it socially as well as legally. In August, a delegation from the AIMPLB led by its President Moulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani met the Chairman of the Law Commission, Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, to convey its stand on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

The delegation told the Law Commission that Sharia law (Muslim personal law) based on the Quran and Sunna (Prophet's words and actions) cannot be altered, while Ijtihad, i.e., Islamic scholars' opinions, can differ with time and situations. In the meeting on Sunday, the AIMPLB also discussed aspects of the Mediation Act. It also discussed on the current state of the 123 Waqf properties in Delhi and said that it is ready to put up a fight for these invaluable properties.

In August, the Centre issued a notice to take over 123 properties in Delhi from the Waqf Board. The Mediation Act which recently got the President's nod after being passed by the Parliament aims to "promote and facilitate mediation, especially institutional mediation, for resolution of disputes, commercial or otherwise, enforce mediated settlement agreements, provide for a body for the registration of mediators, to encourage community mediation and to make online mediation as acceptable and cost-effective process and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto." (ANI)

