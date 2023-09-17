Left Menu

Army Chief General Manoj Pande visits Bhuj Military Station to review operational preparedness

Army Chief General Manoj Pande visited Bhuj Military Station to review operational preparedness and capability development in the Rann and Creek Sector, officials said on Sunday. 

Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande interacts with soldiers of Indian Army (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Army Chief General Manoj Pande visited Bhuj Military Station to review operational preparedness and capability development in the Rann and Creek Sector, officials said on Sunday. According to the ADG PI, - During the visit, Indian Army General Manoj Pande interacted with troops of the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, BSF, and Indian Coast Guard.

The Army Chief also praised the soldiers and commended them for their excellent multi-agency synergy while operating in the challenging terrain and weather conditions in the Kutch region, said the Indian Army on its X handle. "Indian Army chief Gen Manoj Pande visited Bhuj Military Station & reviewed operational preparedness & capability development in the Rann & Creek Sector. During the visit, he interacted with troops of the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, BSF & Indian Coast Guard and commended them for the excellent multi-agency synergy while operating in the challenging terrain and weather conditions in the Kutch region," the Indian Army posted on their social media handle X.

Earlier in July this year, Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande visited forward areas of Ladakh to review the operational preparedness along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). According to the ADG PI - Indian Army, General Manoj Pande visited the forward areas of Ladakh and received a briefing on operational readiness.

The Army Chief also praised the soldiers for their unshakable dedication and urged them to keep working with the highest professionalism and a good attitude, said the Indian Army on its social media handle, X. "General Manoj Pande, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), visited forward areas of Ladakh and was briefed on operational preparedness. Interacting with troops, the Army Chief complimented the soldiers for their unwavering commitment and exhorted them to continue working with the utmost professionalism and positive spirit," said the Indian Army in a post on X. (ANI)

